DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 3rd 2020)

Well today’s the day (well the start of it) to see if the U.S. will get their heads out of their asses or not. We’ll see. For now, here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for November 3rd 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, The Crown Season 03, V for Vendetta, Antebellum, Josie and the Pussycats: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection (4K UHD + Digital Copy) [Blu-ray]



Own the entire series in a big box that won’t be able to fit on your shelf. But at least it’s 4k!

The Crown – Season 03



Maybe one day I’ll watch this show.

V for Vendetta (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



I like this movie a lot, I didn’t at first but definitely grows on you. I need to watch it again.

Antebellum



Scary movie right? I’ll pass.

HARD KILL



Should have been called Hard Sell.

Josie and the Pussycats: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



Groovy

Also coming out today:

Misbehaviour



SpongeBob SquarePants: The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!



The Secret of Kells [Blu-ray]



Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President



Man of the Year [Blu-ray]

