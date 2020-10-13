DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 13th 2020)

I skipped a week of the roundup, oh well, but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for October 13th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Friday the 13th Collection, Batman: Death in the Family, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Vikings Season 6: Vol. 1, Mallrats and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Friday the 13th Collection [Blu-ray]

So you mean to tell me all this stuff only happens on Friday the 13th?

Batman: Death in the Family (Blu-ray + Digital)



Does Batman get bereavement leave in his line of work?

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie [Blu-ray]



El Camino ended nicely on the Jesse storyline for Breaking Bad. Of course I still want more though.

Vikings Season 6: Vol. 1



Is this show worth watching?

Mallrats [Blu-ray]



Reissue of my favorite Kevin Smith movie.

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series



At some point, I need to try to re-watch this since I only watched the first season.

The Jetsons: The Complete Series (DVD)



Love the Jetsons but how wrong did they get the future. I don’t remember the one when Mr Jetson gets a deadly virus.

4 k version is out. I only saw this once though.

DeepStar Six (Special Edition) aka Deep Star Six [Blu-ray]



I remember this movie poster but never saw the movie itself

Space Ghost & Dino Boy: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



I reviewed this DVD but now it’s on Blu-Ray too!

Our Cartoon President: Season Two



Isn’t he a cartoon in real life too?

Also coming out today:

Requiem For a Dream



DOORMAN (2020) BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



GRANT



The American West, Season 1



House: The Complete Series



Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story [Blu-ray]

