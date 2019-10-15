DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 15th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 15th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Three From Hell, Crawl, Stuber and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Three From Hell



Are we sure this isn’t a movie about Trump, Pence and McConnell?

Crawl



It’s good to see Barry Pepper still acting.

Stuber



This looked amusing, I’ll check it out.

Shrek: The Ultimate Collection



All your Shrek needs in one spot

Madagascar: The Ultimate Collection



Al your….

Also coming out today:

The Fearless Vampire Killers



Doctor Who: Jon Pertwee Complete Season Four (Blu-ray)



The Haunting of Hill House



The Omen Collection



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Tenth Season



Night Hunter

