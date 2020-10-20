DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 20th 2020)

I skipped a week of the roundup, oh well, but here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for October 20th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4k, Tremors: Shrieker Island, The Great: Season One, The Owners and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy [Blu-ray]



This is heavy….

Tremors: Shrieker Island [Blu-ray]



Eric and Ryan will be watching this one I’m sure.

The Great: Season One



If this was so great, how come I haven’t heard about it?

The Owners [Blu-ray]



Just remember kids, don’t fuck with old people.

Killdozer [Blu-ray]



Something Chris T. would watch

Also coming out today:

Pumpkinhead [Blu-ray]



Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (DVD)



Paramount Presents: The Haunting (Blu-ray + Digital)



The Secrets We Keep

