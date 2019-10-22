DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 22nd 2019)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 22nd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Lion King, 007 The Daniel Craig Collection 4k Ultra Hd, Veronica Mars (2019): Season 1, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Lion King
The animated movie is one of my favorite Disney movies. I don’t like that Disney is re-doing all these movies, with mediocre results. Sure they might look good but some of the magic is gone.

007 The Daniel Craig Collection 4k Ultra Hd
Loved Casion Royale, didn’t like Quantum as much. Skyfall was awesome and haven’t seen the last one.

Veronica Mars (2019): Season 1
Never got into this show.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Read our review here.

Also coming out today:

Don’t be Afraid of the Dark
Parasite 3-D
Satanic Panic
Trilogy of Terror II
Bloodline
Billy Bathgate
