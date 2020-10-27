DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 27th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for October 27th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Parasite (The Criterion Collection), The Flintstones: The Complete Series, Wolfman’s Got Nards, The Comey Rule, Last Christmas and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Parasite (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



If you haven’t seen the Oscar winning movie yet, do it before it’s turned into an American series on HBO.

The Flintstones: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)



Get all the Flintstones episodes on Blu-Ray. The quality looks great by the way, my review will be coming soon!

The Last Starfighter [Blu-ray]



I still haven’t seen this movie.

Wolfman’s Got Nards [Blu-ray]



Monster Squad documentary!

Joe Kidd (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Man, this Clint guy is really going for these typecast roles

The Comey Rule



Just what I want, relive horrible shit that just happened 2 years ago

Last Christmas [Blu-ray]



Last Christmas, you gave me Last Christmas

Also coming out today:

Black Lightning: The Complete Third Season [Blu-ray]



FRIENDSGIVING



Black Lightning: The Complete Second Season [Blu-ray]



Babylon Berlin Seasons 1 & 2 [Blu-ray]



Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie



Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale Special Edition (Blu-ray)

