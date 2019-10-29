DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 29th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 29th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Wizard of Oz 4k, It’s a Wonderful Life, Red Heat, 10 Minutes Gone and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Wizard of Oz (4KUHD/Blu-ray/Digital)



Movie looks great in 4k!

It’s a Wonderful Life



First time in 4k?

Red Heat



I still haven’t seen this movie.

10 Minutes Gone



Bald-off!

Also coming out today:

An American Werewolf In London



A Discovery of Witches: Series 1



The Blob (1988)



Mr. Nice Guy



Luce



Private School



The Thing



Warrior: Season 1 (DVD + Digital)



The Swan Princess: 25th Anniversary

