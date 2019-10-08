DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (October 8th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Oct 8th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for October 8th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Toy Story 4, Deadwood: The Movie, Annabelle Comes Home and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Toy Story 4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Not as good as the first 3 movies.

Deadwood: The Movie (Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Movie was a nice send off for the series.

Annabelle Comes Home
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Nope. no thanks.

Also coming out today:

Midsommar
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Vikings: Season 5 Volume 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Shazam! The Complete Live-Action Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Red Joan
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Wedding Guest
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Light of My Life
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Leave It To Beaver: The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,