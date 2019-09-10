DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 10th 2019)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 10th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: John Wick: Chapter 3, Aladdin, This Is Us: Season 3, Supernatural: Season 14, The Dead Don’t Die, The Jetsons: The Complete Original Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



John Wick: Chapter 3



Loved the first two movies, can’t wait to see the 3rd one!

Aladdin



Haven’t seen the live version yet but I’m assuming it’s pretty much like the animated movie.

Aladdin



Aladdin, the original is available on 4k today.

This Is Us: Season 3



Be depressed all over again by watching this on DVD

Supernatural: Season 14 (DVD)



This show has been on for 14 seasons??!

Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz / The World’s End Trilogy



Still haven’t seen The World’s End but the first two are worthy of 4k.

The Dead Don’t Die



A slow yet sort of weird & amusing zombie comedy. It could have been a lot better though.

The Jetsons: The Complete Original Series



Love the Jetsons

Casino



One of the best Scorsese movies.

Ratatouille



This and a bunch of other Pixar movies are also available on 4k and I don’t want to list them all haha.

Also coming out today:

Echo in the Canyon



The Alienist



Daybreakers



Armstrong



Serengeti

