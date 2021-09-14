DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 14th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 14th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Black Widow, The Shawshank Redemption, Mare of Easttown, The Boss Baby: Family Business and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Entertaining and a much needed backstory but wouldn’t put it too high on the list with other MCU movies.
One of my top 5 favorite movies of all-time is now on 4k UHD
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The first one shouldn’t have been made, much less this sequel.
Mare of Easttown: The Complete Limited Series (DVD)
Great mini-series and kept me guessing and hooked throughout.
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters [Blu-ray]
Who would buy this on UHD?
Also coming out today:
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (DVD)
Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman (4-Disc Limited Edition) [Blu-ray]
Alone in the Dark – Collector’s Edition [Blu ray] [Blu-ray]
Mona Lisa (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
The Ultraman – Complete Series
“Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Season 2” [Blu-ray]