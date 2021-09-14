DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 14th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 14th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Black Widow, The Shawshank Redemption, Mare of Easttown, The Boss Baby: Family Business and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Black Widow



Entertaining and a much needed backstory but wouldn’t put it too high on the list with other MCU movies.

The Shawshank Redemption



One of my top 5 favorite movies of all-time is now on 4k UHD

The Boss Baby: Family Business



The first one shouldn’t have been made, much less this sequel.

Mare of Easttown: The Complete Limited Series (DVD)



Great mini-series and kept me guessing and hooked throughout.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters [Blu-ray]



Who would buy this on UHD?

Also coming out today:

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (DVD)



Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman (4-Disc Limited Edition) [Blu-ray]



Alone in the Dark – Collector’s Edition [Blu ray] [Blu-ray]



Ultraman 80 – Complete Series



Mona Lisa (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



The Ultraman – Complete Series



“Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Season 2” [Blu-ray]



Out Of Death



Walk on the Wild Side [Blu-ray]

