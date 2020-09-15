DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 15th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 15th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Outlander Season 5, Little Monsters, Succession: The Second Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Outlander (2014) – Season 05



The show your moms love to watch

SHIVERS BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Great, more ways for me to be scared of the shower

Little Monsters (Vestron Video Collector’s Series) [Blu-ray]



See Fred Savage and Howie Mandel give kids piss to drink in glorious Blu-Ray.

Vampire in Brooklyn



I don’t think I ever finished watching this movie. Yeah, that good.

Timeline [Blu-ray]



This is a guilty pleasure movie for me. I like to watch it yearly or every couple of years.

Succession: The Second Season (DVD)



HBO continues to be cheap and just release things on DVD and not Blu-Ray or 4k.

The Phantom [Blu-ray]



Back when comic book movies were bad

Also coming out today:

Paramount Presents: Roman Holiday (Blu-ray + Digital)



Killing Eve, Season 3

The Two Jakes



The TV Set [Blu-ray]

