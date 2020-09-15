DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 15th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 15th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 15th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Outlander Season 5, Little Monsters, Succession: The Second Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The show your moms love to watch
Great, more ways for me to be scared of the shower
Little Monsters (Vestron Video Collector’s Series) [Blu-ray]
See Fred Savage and Howie Mandel give kids piss to drink in glorious Blu-Ray.
I don’t think I ever finished watching this movie. Yeah, that good.
This is a guilty pleasure movie for me. I like to watch it yearly or every couple of years.
Succession: The Second Season (DVD)
HBO continues to be cheap and just release things on DVD and not Blu-Ray or 4k.
Back when comic book movies were bad
Also coming out today:
Paramount Presents: Roman Holiday (Blu-ray + Digital)