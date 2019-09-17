DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 17th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 17th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Ken Burns: Country Music, Popeye the Sailor: The 1940s Volume 3 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix
This movie doesn’t look good but going to watch it today and see if i’m right.

Ken Burns: Country Music
Prepare to watch 50 hours about country music

Popeye the Sailor: The 1940s Volume3
Love watching Popeye cartoons, though it’s been awhile since last seeing them.

Clownado
We reviewed this future award winner here.

Also coming out today:

My Favorite Year
Wild Rose
Bottom of the 9th
Guns
