DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 17th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 17th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 17th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Ken Burns: Country Music, Popeye the Sailor: The 1940s Volume 3 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This movie doesn’t look good but going to watch it today and see if i’m right.
Prepare to watch 50 hours about country music
Popeye the Sailor: The 1940s Volume3
Love watching Popeye cartoons, though it’s been awhile since last seeing them.
We reviewed this future award winner here.