DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 1st 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 1st, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 1st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Beetlejuice, Pitch Black, The Goonies, Irresistible and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Beetlejuice (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Nice fucking model!
Pitch Black [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]
Would someone pay 35 bucks for this?
Goonies, The (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Classic!
Jon Stewart’s latest movie. No idea if it’s any good or not but I’ll check it out soon.
Never seen this John Cleese movie.
Also coming out today:
Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season (DVD)
Sherlock Holmes (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)