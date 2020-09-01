DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 1st 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 1st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Beetlejuice, Pitch Black, The Goonies, Irresistible and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Beetlejuice (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Nice fucking model!

Pitch Black [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]



Would someone pay 35 bucks for this?

Goonies, The (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Classic!

Irresistible



Jon Stewart’s latest movie. No idea if it’s any good or not but I’ll check it out soon.

Clockwise [Blu-ray]



Never seen this John Cleese movie.

Also coming out today:

Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season (DVD)



Magnum P.I.: Season Two



Sherlock Holmes (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



ROGUE

Blood Quantum

