DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 1st 2020)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Sep 1st, 2020

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 1st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Beetlejuice, Pitch Black, The Goonies, Irresistible and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Beetlejuice (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Nice fucking model!

Pitch Black [4K Ultra HD / UHD] [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Would someone pay 35 bucks for this?

Goonies, The (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Classic!

Irresistible
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Jon Stewart’s latest movie. No idea if it’s any good or not but I’ll check it out soon.

Clockwise [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Never seen this John Cleese movie.

Also coming out today:

Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season (DVD)

Magnum P.I.: Season Two
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Sherlock Holmes (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

ROGUEDVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Blood Quantum
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,