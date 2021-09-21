DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 21st 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 21st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Fast 9, A Clockwork Orange, Resident Alien Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Fast 9: The Fast Saga
Something something family.

A Clockwork Orange (4K UHD/BD/DIG)
A cult classic that’s pretty disturbing but for some reason, I still need to watch a lot.

RESIDENT ALIEN: S1
This looked decent.

Batwoman: S2 (BD/Dig)
Let’s switch up Batwoman every season like they did for Batman movies in the 90s

G.I. JOE CS
Yo Joe!

Boys From County Hell
A Pogues horror movie?

Also coming out today:

The Blacklist – Season 08
Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Complete Season One
Breakdown
DEMENTIA 13: DIRECTOR’S CUT, THE DGTL
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Lady of the Manor
Berlin Station: Season Three
