DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 21st 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Sep 21st, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 21st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Fast 9, A Clockwork Orange, Resident Alien Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Something something family.
A Clockwork Orange (4K UHD/BD/DIG)
A cult classic that’s pretty disturbing but for some reason, I still need to watch a lot.
This looked decent.
Let’s switch up Batwoman every season like they did for Batman movies in the 90s
Yo Joe!
A Pogues horror movie?
Also coming out today:
Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Complete Season One
DEMENTIA 13: DIRECTOR’S CUT, THE DGTL