DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 22nd 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 22nd 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Rick & Morty: Season 4, Full Metal Jacket, Whiplash, Kubrick 3-Film Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Rick & Morty: Season 4 (Blu-ray)



I didn’t like this season as much as others but I do need to re-watch it again. There was one episode with Morty that was by far the standout episode this season and series.

Full Metal Jacket (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Can’t believe I still haven’t seen this movie.

Whiplash [Blu-ray]



A movie about drumming

From Dusk Till Dawn (Blu-ray + Digital)



A movie I would watch when it was on even though it scared me haha

Kubrick 3-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



quote>Well I finally watched one of these in this collection (The Shining).

Also coming out today:

The Vincent Price Collection [Blu-ray]



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-ray + Digital + Bonus Disc)



The Good Fight: Season Four



ROB ZOMBIE TRIPLE FEATURE UNRATED BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



The Faculty (Blu-ray + Digital)



The Crow (Blu-ray + Digital)



Royal Pains – The Complete Series



Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Season One (DVD)



I Love You To Death [Blu-ray]

