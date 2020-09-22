DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 22nd 2020)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 22nd 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Rick & Morty: Season 4, Full Metal Jacket, Whiplash, Kubrick 3-Film Collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Rick & Morty: Season 4 (Blu-ray)
I didn’t like this season as much as others but I do need to re-watch it again. There was one episode with Morty that was by far the standout episode this season and series.
Full Metal Jacket (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Can’t believe I still haven’t seen this movie.
A movie about drumming
From Dusk Till Dawn (Blu-ray + Digital)
A movie I would watch when it was on even though it scared me haha
Kubrick 3-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Also coming out today:
