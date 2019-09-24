DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 24th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 24th 2019. There won’t be a roundup next week since I’ll be at Disney World (woohoo!). Some of titles coming out today include: Yesterday, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Anna, Shaft, Child’s Play, Sleeping Beauty and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Yesterday
I like Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis movies and thought this was fun premise. I still haven’t seen it yet so hoping to do so soon.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Nope…

Anna
So Atomic Blonde ish movie? Hmm I’m down.

Shaft (2019)
I liked the John Singleton Shaft but this one seemed like it got no press, so it’s probably bad.

Child’s Play 2019
Mark Hamill voices Chucky in this reboot. Yeah, i’ll still skip this.

Billions: Season Four
I stopped watching halfway through the season. Just got bored and lost, no idea what was happening but it just felt like recycled crap from previous seasons. Problem with American shows, never knowing when to quit.

Sleeping Beauty
I have to pick this up since I only have a DVD of it.

101 Dalmatians
This was just on Blu-Ray recently…

Sleepy Hollow
One of my favorite movies from Tim Burton. Sadly, probably the last good one he has done.

Also coming out today:

Stephen King’s The Stand
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Madam Secretary: Season Five
Action Jackson
