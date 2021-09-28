DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 28th 2021)

I’m sleep deprived from a teething newborn, how are you today? Well here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 28th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, The Forever Purge, Children of the Corn 4K, The Transformers: The Movie – 35th Anniversary Edition, The Sparks Brothers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films The Story of a Three Day Pass/Watermelon Man / Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song / Don’t Play Us Cheap The Criterion Collection

RIP Melvin

The Forever Purge



This franchise feels like it’s going on forever

A Night at the Opera



A classic movie that Brain Donors “borrows” from.

Children of the Corn 4K Ultra HD



No thanks

The Transformers: The Movie – 35th Anniversary Edition [4K UHD]



You got the Touch! You got the POWER!

The Sparks Brothers



No idea what this is but Edgar Wright did it.

Clue



I love this movie and been meaning to watch it again.

Also coming out today:

The Damned The Criterion Collection



The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Blithe Spirit



TWIST 2021



Lucky Luciano



The Fourth Victim

