DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 28th 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I’m sleep deprived from a teething newborn, how are you today? Well here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 28th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, The Forever Purge, Children of the Corn 4K, The Transformers: The Movie – 35th Anniversary Edition, The Sparks Brothers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

RIP Melvin

The Forever Purge
This franchise feels like it’s going on forever

A Night at the Opera
A classic movie that Brain Donors “borrows” from.

Children of the Corn 4K Ultra HD
No thanks

The Transformers: The Movie – 35th Anniversary Edition [4K UHD]
You got the Touch! You got the POWER!

The Sparks Brothers
No idea what this is but Edgar Wright did it.

Clue
I love this movie and been meaning to watch it again.

Also coming out today:

The Damned The Criterion Collection
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Blithe Spirit
TWIST 2021
Lucky Luciano
The Fourth Victim
