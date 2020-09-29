DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 29th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 29th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Elephant Man, DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Elephant Man (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Never seen this one. Come to think of it, don’t think I’ve seen any David Lynch movies.

DC’s Stargirl: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray + Digital Copy)



Another week, another DC show or movie out.

Jaws 3-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]



Why would you want any Jaws movies besides the first one?

John Lewis: Good Trouble



Documentary about the late great John Lewis

Thomas and the Magic Railroad (20th Anniversary Edition) [Blu-ray]



Back before he was playing our awful president, he was the conductor!

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Season One (DVD)



I didn’t even know they made a spinoff from the other show?

Memphis Belle [Blu-ray]



I used to watch this WWII movie all the time when it was always on cable.

The Twilight Zone: The Complete 80s Series



I think this series had a giant spider in an elevator. I saw this when I was a kid and it freaked me out!

Also coming out today:

Ghost Ship [Blu-ray]



Gotcha! [Blu-ray]



Charmed (2018): Season Two



Pandemonium [Blu-ray]



Crackers [Blu-ray]

