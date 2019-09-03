DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 3rd 2019)

Holy crap it’s September already but here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for September 3rd 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Men in Black: International, Booksmart, Ma, Scooby-Doo Where Are You!: The Complete Series Limited Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Men in Black: International
This didn’t look good

Booksmart
Movie is directed by Olivia Wilde

Ma
The latest Tate Taylor movie starring Octavia Spencer

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!: The Complete Series Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Mystery Mansion (Blu-ray)
Jinkies!

True Detective: Season 3 (Digital Copy + Blu-ray)
Still haven’t seen this season, I heard it was good so we’ll see.

Rambo
I’ve barely seen

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection (BD)
That’s a lot of Batman

Cold Blood
Jean Reno…in the cold.

Also coming out today:

NCIS: The Sixteenth Season
Young Sheldon: Season 2
Bull: Season Three
The Goldbergs – Season 06
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
