DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 7th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 7th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Star Trek movie collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (4K Ultra HD) [Blu-ray]
I haven’t seen this yet since I hated the original cut so much. Is it really THAT different?
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4-MOVIE COLLECTION [Blu-ray]
May the Force be with you, Spock.
At some point, i’ll see this movie.
Woody Woodpecker Screwball Collection [Blu-ray]
I still have the DVD collection but not that big of a fan of Woody than Chilly Willy.
Num Num
Peeping tom looks at people: the movie
Scream 2: Electric Screamaloo
American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules [Blu-ray]
Remember when there used to be raunchy & GOOD comedies out in theaters?
Also coming out today:
Young Sheldon: The Fourth Season
You Should Have Left [Blu-ray]