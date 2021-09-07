DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 7th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 7th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Star Trek movie collection and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (4K Ultra HD) [Blu-ray]



I haven’t seen this yet since I hated the original cut so much. Is it really THAT different?

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4-MOVIE COLLECTION [Blu-ray]



May the Force be with you, Spock.

The Thing [Blu-ray]



At some point, i’ll see this movie.

Woody Woodpecker Screwball Collection [Blu-ray]



I still have the DVD collection but not that big of a fan of Woody than Chilly Willy.

Great White [Blu-ray]



Num Num

Rear Window [Blu-ray]



Peeping tom looks at people: the movie

Scream 2 [Blu-ray]



Scream 2: Electric Screamaloo

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules [Blu-ray]



Remember when there used to be raunchy & GOOD comedies out in theaters?

Also coming out today:

Chicago P.D.: Season Eight



Young Sheldon: The Fourth Season



Vertigo [Blu-ray]



The Gateway



You Should Have Left [Blu-ray]



Lawnmower Man 2: Jobe’s War [Blu-ray]

