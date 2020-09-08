DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 8th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 8th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection, Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Waiting For The Barbarians, True History of the Kelly Gang and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection [Blu-ray]



Nice collection if you want to spend the money on it.

Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-ray + Digital + Bonus Disc)



I don’t even know what’s on TV anymore….

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital)



Is it just me or does DC release a new animated movie a week?

The Grey Fox (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Also available on VHS for some reason

Waiting For The Barbarians



A good cast but the first I’m hearing about it. So Studio decided to dump this when not much is out?

True History of the Kelly Gang [Blu-ray]



Another movie with a good cast…but is it any good, that is the question.

RETALIATION BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Didn’t realize that was Orlando Bloom until I read his name on the cover. Whoops.

Also coming out today:

GHOST IN THE SHELL 4K + BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Chicago P.D.: Season Seven



Mr. Mercedes – Season 03



FIRST COW BD + DVD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Dr. Who and the Daleks [Blu-ray]



Bad Education [Blu-ray]



Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season [Blu-ray]



The Big Ugly [Blu-ray]



Dead to Me: Season One

