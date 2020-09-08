DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (September 8th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 8th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for September 8th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection, Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Waiting For The Barbarians, True History of the Kelly Gang and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection [Blu-ray]
Nice collection if you want to spend the money on it.
Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-ray + Digital + Bonus Disc)
I don’t even know what’s on TV anymore….
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital)
Is it just me or does DC release a new animated movie a week?
The Grey Fox (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Also available on VHS for some reason
A good cast but the first I’m hearing about it. So Studio decided to dump this when not much is out?
True History of the Kelly Gang [Blu-ray]
Another movie with a good cast…but is it any good, that is the question.
RETALIATION BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]
Didn’t realize that was Orlando Bloom until I read his name on the cover. Whoops.
Also coming out today:
GHOST IN THE SHELL 4K + BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]
FIRST COW BD + DVD + DGTL [Blu-ray]
Dr. Who and the Daleks [Blu-ray]
Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season [Blu-ray]