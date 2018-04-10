DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 10th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 10th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Greatest Showman, Outlander Season 3, Phantom Thread, DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay, Molly’s Game, All the Money in the World and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Greatest Showman



Eh no thanks

Outlander Season 3



I’ll watch this show eventually

Phantom Thread



Oscar winning movie for costume design. I’d hope it would win for that since it’s about costume design!

DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay



Molly’s Game



Good cast and movie directed by Aaron Sorkin. I’d watch this.

All the Money in the World



An interesting movie that will be known for all the behind the scenes drama than the actual drama.

Up in Smoke



The Incredible Hulk



I watched this for the first time last week. Better than the first Hulk but still the weakest link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tex Avery’s Droopy: The Complete Theatrical Collection



This is a reissue because I have had this for years.

Also coming out today:

Proud Mary



Braven



My Friend Dahmer



The Mask: The Complete First Season

