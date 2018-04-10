DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 10th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 10th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 10th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Greatest Showman, Outlander Season 3, Phantom Thread, DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay, Molly’s Game, All the Money in the World and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Eh no thanks
I’ll watch this show eventually
Oscar winning movie for costume design. I’d hope it would win for that since it’s about costume design!
DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay
Good cast and movie directed by Aaron Sorkin. I’d watch this.
An interesting movie that will be known for all the behind the scenes drama than the actual drama.
I watched this for the first time last week. Better than the first Hulk but still the weakest link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tex Avery’s Droopy: The Complete Theatrical Collection
This is a reissue because I have had this for years.