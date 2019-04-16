DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 16th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Apr 16th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 16th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Glass, Replicas, The Kid Who Would Be King and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Glass
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The long awaited sequel to Unbreakable, and I guess Split too. About to watch this today so we’ll see if it’s any good. Unbreakable is still one of my favorites from M. Night.

Replicas
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Hey it’s got Keanu in it, might be worth seeing.

The Kid Who Would Be King
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Maybe young kids will like this movie, not sure I’d be able to sit through it.

The Karate Kid
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Sweep the leg!

Also coming out today:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly – The Movie
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Hard Ticket to Hawaii
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Malibu Express
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Masterpiece: Victoria, Season 3
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Master Of Dark Shadows
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Steven Universe: Season 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,