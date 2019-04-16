DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 16th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 16th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 16th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Glass, Replicas, The Kid Who Would Be King and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The long awaited sequel to Unbreakable, and I guess Split too. About to watch this today so we’ll see if it’s any good. Unbreakable is still one of my favorites from M. Night.
Hey it’s got Keanu in it, might be worth seeing.
Maybe young kids will like this movie, not sure I’d be able to sit through it.
Sweep the leg!
Also coming out today:
Dragon Ball Super: Broly – The Movie
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Masterpiece: Victoria, Season 3