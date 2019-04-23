DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 23rd 2019)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Alien 40th Anniversary, Escape Room, Shameless: Season 9 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
When does the North Bergen play show up on Blu-Ray?
Man, these Escape Rooms are getting out of hand.
The show has been happening for 9 seasons now. I guess It’s gonna take me awhile to watch them if I ever plan on it.
Hey, it’s got Nicole Kidman in this. might be worth watching?
I don’t think I’ve seen any Albert Brook movies.