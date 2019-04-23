DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 23rd 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Alien 40th Anniversary, Escape Room, Shameless: Season 9 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Alien 40th Anniversary



When does the North Bergen play show up on Blu-Ray?

Escape Room



Man, these Escape Rooms are getting out of hand.

Shameless: Season 9



The show has been happening for 9 seasons now. I guess It’s gonna take me awhile to watch them if I ever plan on it.

Destroyer



Hey, it’s got Nicole Kidman in this. might be worth watching?

Modern Romance



I don’t think I’ve seen any Albert Brook movies.

Also coming out today:

The Witch



Scared Stiff



The House of the Seven Gables



Paradise Alley

