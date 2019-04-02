DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 2nd 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 2nd, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 2nd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Bumblebee, The Mule, Vice and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
A fun movie and probably the best Transformers to date, besides the original animated one.
Clint Eastwood’s latest Driving Mr. Cocaine
Christian Bale as Cheney is creepy because he looks and sounds so much like him.
Also coming out today:
Archer: Danger Island Season 9
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase