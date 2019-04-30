DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 30th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 30th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Arctic, Dragged Across Concrete, Serenity, Sixteen Candles and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Something tells me this movie takes place somewhere cold
The film stars 2 guys that probably voted for Trump
If they are going to remake Serenity, don’t you think they should have the cast of Firefly in it?
OOOH SEXY GIRLFRIEND!
Nope.
The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 5
I don’t remember these Pink Panther cartoons but I’m sure they look great on Blu-Ray.
Also coming out today:
Police Story/Police Story 2 The Criterion Collection