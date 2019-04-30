DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 30th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 30th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Arctic, Dragged Across Concrete, Serenity, Sixteen Candles and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Arctic



Something tells me this movie takes place somewhere cold

Dragged Across Concrete



The film stars 2 guys that probably voted for Trump

Serenity



If they are going to remake Serenity, don’t you think they should have the cast of Firefly in it?

Sixteen Candles



OOOH SEXY GIRLFRIEND!

The Hole In The Ground



Nope.

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection: Volume 5



I don’t remember these Pink Panther cartoons but I’m sure they look great on Blu-Ray.

Also coming out today:

Police Story/Police Story 2 The Criterion Collection



Miss Bala



CN: Adventure Time CSR LE



The Brain



Kuffs



Mission Of Honor



WWE: Andre the Giant



Wire in the Blood: The Complete Collection

