DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 3rd 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 3rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: 80’s Overdrive – 6 Movie Collection, Insidious: The Last Key, Ballers: The Complete Third Season, Father Figures, Ballers: The Complete Third Season, Looking Glass and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



80’s Overdrive – 6 Movie Collection



I remember watching a few of these 80s movies

Insidious: The Last Key



Scary movie – won’t see it

Father Figures



Something tells me this movie isn’t good

Ballers: The Complete Third Season



Such a good show to watch over the summer for whatever reason.

Looking Glass



Nic Cage alert!

Beast of Burden



Daniel Radcliffe already starring in straight to video movies?

4/20 Massacre



Can’t believe they didn’t release this on April 20th.

Also coming out today:

Chesapeake Shores: Season 2



13 Reasons Why: Season One



Permanent



Sweet Virginia

