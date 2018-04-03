DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 3rd 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 3rd, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 3rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: 80’s Overdrive – 6 Movie Collection, Insidious: The Last Key, Ballers: The Complete Third Season, Father Figures, Ballers: The Complete Third Season, Looking Glass and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
80’s Overdrive – 6 Movie Collection
I remember watching a few of these 80s movies
Scary movie – won’t see it
Something tells me this movie isn’t good
Ballers: The Complete Third Season
Such a good show to watch over the summer for whatever reason.
Nic Cage alert!
Daniel Radcliffe already starring in straight to video movies?
Can’t believe they didn’t release this on April 20th.