DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 9th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 9th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Dog’s Way Home, On the Basis of Sex, Holmes and Watson, Welcome to Marwen, Project Blue Book: Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
A dog made it all the way home, and then pooped in the middle of the living room, then was dragged outside and was called a bad boy.
An origin story for RBG. They should have just called it RBG: A Star Wars Story.
Being described as the worst movie of the year, this movie doesn’t make me want to rush out and go see it.
This movie looks weird
