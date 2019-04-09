DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (April 9th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for April 9th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Dog’s Way Home, On the Basis of Sex, Holmes and Watson, Welcome to Marwen, Project Blue Book: Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



A Dog’s Way Home



A dog made it all the way home, and then pooped in the middle of the living room, then was dragged outside and was called a bad boy.

On the Basis of Sex



An origin story for RBG. They should have just called it RBG: A Star Wars Story.

Holmes and Watson



Being described as the worst movie of the year, this movie doesn’t make me want to rush out and go see it.

Welcome to Marwen



This movie looks weird

Project Blue Book: Season 1



Check out our review here.

Also coming out today:

Ray Donovan: The Sixth Season



Man On A Ledge



At The Drive-In



Berlin I Love You



Dirty John



Talk to Me

