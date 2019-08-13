DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 13th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 13th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 13th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Avengers: End Game, Homeland Season 7, The Spanish Princess, All Is True and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Love this movie! So damn good! I’ll have a review of it later on today or tomorrow.
This season wasn’t good. I can’t even remember what happened in it, but I know I didn’t like the season as much as the first few seasons.
I liked the White Princess when it aired on Starz, i’ll have to check this out.
Great cast, is about Shakespeare so I’m sure this will be an Oscar worthy movie right?
The great Beard off