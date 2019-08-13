DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 13th 2019)

Aug 13th, 2019

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 13th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Avengers: End Game, Homeland Season 7, The Spanish Princess, All Is True and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Avengers: End Game
Love this movie! So damn good! I’ll have a review of it later on today or tomorrow.

Homeland Season 7
This season wasn’t good. I can’t even remember what happened in it, but I know I didn’t like the season as much as the first few seasons.

The Spanish Princess
I liked the White Princess when it aired on Starz, i’ll have to check this out.

All Is True
Great cast, is about Shakespeare so I’m sure this will be an Oscar worthy movie right?

The Professor And The Madman
The great Beard off

Also coming out today:

Unplanned
Mr. Mercedes – Season 02
The Blacklist – Season 06
New Amsterdam: Season One
Riverdale: The Complete Third Season
