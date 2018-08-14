DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 14th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 14th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 14th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Avengers: Infinity War, SEAL Team: Season One, Arrow: Season 6, Shock And Awe, How To Talk To Girls At Parties and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Fantastic movie! Read the review here.
How many shows can they be about seal teams?
I’m sure the little black mask will disguise you.
Good cast and directed by Rob Reiner. Seems like if movies aren’t Marvel or Disney these days, they go straight to video. Maybe this was released in theaters but I don’t remember it.
Yet another release of Army of Darkness
How To Talk To Girls At Parties
Go up to them and say hi?
Never saw this one
How did I guess that this was released by Lionsgate? Oh yeah, they do the same covers for every movie.
2 Stupid Dogs/Secret Squirrel Show, Volume One
I remember these cartoons
Also coming out today:
NCIS: New Orleans: The Fourth Season
Return Of The Living Dead Part II
Documentary Now! – Seasons 1 & 2 + Digital – BD
Here and Now: The Complete First Season