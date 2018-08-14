DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 14th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 14th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Avengers: Infinity War, SEAL Team: Season One, Arrow: Season 6, Shock And Awe, How To Talk To Girls At Parties and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!





Avengers: Infinity War

Fantastic movie! Read the review here.

SEAL Team: Season One



How many shows can they be about seal teams?

Arrow: Season 6



I’m sure the little black mask will disguise you.

Shock And Awe



Good cast and directed by Rob Reiner. Seems like if movies aren’t Marvel or Disney these days, they go straight to video. Maybe this was released in theaters but I don’t remember it.

Army Of Darkness



Yet another release of Army of Darkness

How To Talk To Girls At Parties



Go up to them and say hi?

Casualties of War



Never saw this one

Public Affairs



How did I guess that this was released by Lionsgate? Oh yeah, they do the same covers for every movie.

2 Stupid Dogs/Secret Squirrel Show, Volume One



I remember these cartoons

Also coming out today:

Mr. Mercedes – Season 01



The Blacklist – Season 05



NCIS: New Orleans: The Fourth Season



Return Of The Living Dead Part II



Bad Samaritan



The Yellow Birds



Tideland



Furlough



Documentary Now! – Seasons 1 & 2 + Digital – BD



Here and Now: The Complete First Season



Pirates of Penzance

