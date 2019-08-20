DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 20th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 20th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Walking Dead: Season 9, Brightburn, A Dog’s Journey, The Hustle, The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Walking Dead: Season 9



I’m ready to bail on this show. Just a shell of what it used to be.

Brightburn



What if Superman was evil, pretty much…

A Dog’s Journey



One dog’s journey from sniffing butts and drinking from the toilet…

The Hustle



This got some pretty crappy reviews

The Witches



This movie scared me as a kid haha

The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition



One of these days I’ll actually see this.

Also coming out today:

Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season



Mayans M.c. Season 1



Arrow: S7 (BD)



American Gods season 2



Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six



Star Wars Resistance: Season 1



I Am Patrick Swayze



Babylon

