DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 20th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Aug 20th, 2019

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 20th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Walking Dead: Season 9, Brightburn, A Dog’s Journey, The Hustle, The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Walking Dead: Season 9
I’m ready to bail on this show. Just a shell of what it used to be.

Brightburn
What if Superman was evil, pretty much…

A Dog’s Journey
One dog’s journey from sniffing butts and drinking from the toilet…

The Hustle
This got some pretty crappy reviews

The Witches
This movie scared me as a kid haha

The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition
One of these days I’ll actually see this.

Also coming out today:

Blue Bloods: The Ninth Season
Mayans M.c. Season 1
Arrow: S7 (BD)
American Gods season 2
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six
Star Wars Resistance: Season 1
I Am Patrick Swayze
Babylon
