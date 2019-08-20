DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 20th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 20th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 20th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Walking Dead: Season 9, Brightburn, A Dog’s Journey, The Hustle, The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I’m ready to bail on this show. Just a shell of what it used to be.
What if Superman was evil, pretty much…
One dog’s journey from sniffing butts and drinking from the toilet…
This got some pretty crappy reviews
This movie scared me as a kid haha
The Harder They Come: Collector’s Edition
One of these days I’ll actually see this.
Also coming out today:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Six
Star Wars Resistance: Season 1