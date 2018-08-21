DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 21st 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for July 3rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Deadpool 2, Ash Vs. Evil Dead: Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 8, First Reformed, The Terror: Season 1, Action Point and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Deadpool 2



Funnier than the first one but don’t think it was good as the first movie. Still, it’s quite entertaining and I want more Deadpool movies!

Ash Vs. Evil Dead: Season 3



3rd season was okay but I xould see why the show wasn’t picked up.

The Walking Dead: Season 8



I watch but man, this show has gone down hill. I’ll probably stop watching when Rick leaves.

First Reformed



People wonder why others don’t go to church anymore…how about stop molesting kids?

The Terror: Season 1



This show got good reviews but I didn’t feel like watching it. Maybe I’ll give it a shot.

Action Point



Johnny Knoxville movie about the NJ waterpark Action Park. I doubt this is any good but willing to give it a shot.

Maigret: Complete Series



Mr Bean: the later years

Also coming out today:

Blue Bloods: The Eighth Season



Gotham: The Complete Fourth Season



Deep Rising



Masters of Sex – The Complete Series



Wild at Heart



Blindspot: Season 3



Bleeding Steel



Strike Back: Season 5



Color of Night



Smithereens

