DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 28th 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 28th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 28th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Book Club, Tag, RBG, The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season, Woman Walks Ahead, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five, American Animals and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Old person movie and/or mom movie
This looked funny, I’ll have to see it eventually.
Please RBG, stay around as long as you can! We’re all begging you!
The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season
Read our review here.
Tucker is such an awful first name.
This looks interesting since I like movies about the Sioux.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five
The show got saved so maybe I’ll watch this now.
A really good movie, give it a shot and read my review.
Freedom Fighters – The Ray MFV
Great soundtrack, movie…not so much
Also coming out today:
Lucifer: The Complete Third Season
Criminal Minds: The Thirteenth Season
Once Upon a Time: The Complete Seventh Season