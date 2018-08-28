DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 28th 2018)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 28th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Book Club, Tag, RBG, The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season, Woman Walks Ahead, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five, American Animals and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Book Club
Old person movie and/or mom movie

Tag
This looked funny, I’ll have to see it eventually.

RBG
Please RBG, stay around as long as you can! We’re all begging you!

The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season
Read our review here.

Tucker: The Man And His Dream
Tucker is such an awful first name.

Woman Walks Ahead
This looks interesting since I like movies about the Sioux.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five
The show got saved so maybe I’ll watch this now.

American Animals
A really good movie, give it a shot and read my review.

Freedom Fighters – The Ray MFV
Read our review

Straight To Hell
Great soundtrack, movie…not so much

Also coming out today:

Upgrade
Lucifer: The Complete Third Season
Criminal Minds: The Thirteenth Season
Once Upon a Time: The Complete Seventh Season
Brainscan
Bound
