DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 28th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 28th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Book Club, Tag, RBG, The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season, Woman Walks Ahead, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five, American Animals and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Book Club



Old person movie and/or mom movie

Tag



This looked funny, I’ll have to see it eventually.

RBG



Please RBG, stay around as long as you can! We’re all begging you!

The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season



Read our review here.

Tucker: The Man And His Dream



Tucker is such an awful first name.

Woman Walks Ahead



This looks interesting since I like movies about the Sioux.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Five



The show got saved so maybe I’ll watch this now.

American Animals



A really good movie, give it a shot and read my review.

Freedom Fighters – The Ray MFV



Straight To Hell



Great soundtrack, movie…not so much

Also coming out today:

Upgrade



Lucifer: The Complete Third Season



Criminal Minds: The Thirteenth Season



Once Upon a Time: The Complete Seventh Season



Brainscan



Bound

