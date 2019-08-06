DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 6th 2019)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 6th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The Curse of La Llorona, Tolkien, Batman: Hush and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Even Ryan Reynolds starring in this can’t make me watch something Pokemon.

The Curse of La Llorona
Yup, no thanks

Tolkien
This looked decent

Batman: Hush
There’s a lot of animated Batman stuff out there

Knightfall: Season 2
Luke Skywalker went away and ended up in a History channel show

Also coming out today:

What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Attack on Titan: Season 3 – Part I
Jamestown: The Complete Season 3
Alice, Sweet Alice
Strike Back: S6
The Souvenir
Plus One
Donnybrook
Changeland
