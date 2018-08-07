DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 7th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 7th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Death of Superman, Predator 1-3 4k, Breaking In and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Death of Superman



Come on, he’s never really dead is he?

Predator 1-3 4k



DA BRIDGE IS OUT!

Breaking In



Gabrielle Union kicking ass…I guess. Only saw the trailer

Life Of The Party



Melissa McCarthy movies are becoming Adam Sandler movies – too many and not funny.

Mac And Me



Et rip-off and the movie that Paul Rudd always plays clips from on Conan. Truly awful.

Happy Endings – The Complete Series



Seemed like a funny show but never watched it.

Get Shorty: Season 1



Haven’t seen the movie but maybe I’d give this a shot.

The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary Playset



Loved this movie when I was younger.

Also coming out today:

The Changeling – Limited Edition



Riverdale: Season 2



Revenge



Someone’s Watching Me!



Six: Season 2



Marrowbone



The Music of Silence



2036 Origin Unknown



Measure Of A Man

