DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 7th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Aug 7th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 7th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Death of Superman, Predator 1-3 4k, Breaking In and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Death of Superman
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Come on, he’s never really dead is he?

Predator 1-3 4k
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

DA BRIDGE IS OUT!

Breaking In
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Gabrielle Union kicking ass…I guess. Only saw the trailer

Life Of The Party
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Melissa McCarthy movies are becoming Adam Sandler movies – too many and not funny.

Mac And Me
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Et rip-off and the movie that Paul Rudd always plays clips from on Conan. Truly awful.

Happy Endings – The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Seemed like a funny show but never watched it.

Get Shorty: Season 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Haven’t seen the movie but maybe I’d give this a shot.

The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary Playset
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Loved this movie when I was younger.

Also coming out today:

The Changeling – Limited Edition
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Riverdale: Season 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Revenge
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Someone’s Watching Me!
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Six: Season 2
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Marrowbone
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Music of Silence
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

2036 Origin Unknown
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Measure Of A Man
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,