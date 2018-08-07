DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (August 7th 2018)
By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 7th, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for August 7th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Death of Superman, Predator 1-3 4k, Breaking In and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Come on, he’s never really dead is he?
DA BRIDGE IS OUT!
Gabrielle Union kicking ass…I guess. Only saw the trailer
Melissa McCarthy movies are becoming Adam Sandler movies – too many and not funny.
Et rip-off and the movie that Paul Rudd always plays clips from on Conan. Truly awful.
Happy Endings – The Complete Series
Seemed like a funny show but never watched it.
Haven’t seen the movie but maybe I’d give this a shot.
The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary Playset
Loved this movie when I was younger.
Also coming out today:
The Changeling – Limited Edition