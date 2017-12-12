DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 12th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle, Game of Thrones: Season 7, Fuller House: The Complete Second Season, The Trip To Spain, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle
the first movie was a fun surprise. This one is looks a little bit more zanier. We’ll see if it’s just as good.

Game of Thrones: Season 7
Excellent season although it sucks it felt so short and a bit rushed.

Fuller House: The Complete Second Season
Eh no thanks

Ultimate Cartoon Collection: Over 170 Cartoons
Lots of toons!

The Trip To Spain
I prefer the series to these edited down movies but still funny stuff! I liked this one better than the Italy one.

Also coming out today:

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience – Special Edition
Home Again
Detroit
Election
The Strain: Season 4
Hanna-Barbera Diamond Collection 4-Pack
Code of Silence
House
House II: The Second Story
