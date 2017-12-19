DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 19th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Dunkirk, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Victoria & Abdul, mother!, Leatherface, a bunch of South Park seasons and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Dunkirk
I love Christopher Nolan movies and haven’t gotten a chance to see this yet. I’m hoping to see this today or tomorrow, and have a review for you soon!

The Lego Ninjago Movie
I liked the Lego Movie. Didn’t see Lego Batman yet but this one looks like the weakest link in the group.

Victoria & Abdul
More movies of Judi Dench playing queens

mother!
For whatever reason, this movie got awful reviews

Also coming out today:

Stronger
Leatherface
American Gothic
The Amicus Collection
The Whales of August 30th Anniversary
Salvation: Season One
Trailer Park Boys: Season Ten
South Park: The Complete Sixth Season
South Park: The Complete Seventh Season
South Park: The Complete Eighth Season
South Park: The Complete Ninth Season
South Park: The Complete Tenth Season
South Park: The Complete Eleventh Season
