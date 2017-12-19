DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 19th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Dunkirk, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Victoria & Abdul, mother!, Leatherface, a bunch of South Park seasons and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Dunkirk



I love Christopher Nolan movies and haven’t gotten a chance to see this yet. I’m hoping to see this today or tomorrow, and have a review for you soon!

The Lego Ninjago Movie



I liked the Lego Movie. Didn’t see Lego Batman yet but this one looks like the weakest link in the group.

Victoria & Abdul



More movies of Judi Dench playing queens

mother!



For whatever reason, this movie got awful reviews

Also coming out today:

Stronger



Leatherface



American Gothic



The Amicus Collection



The Whales of August 30th Anniversary



Salvation: Season One



Trailer Park Boys: Season Ten



South Park: The Complete Sixth Season



South Park: The Complete Seventh Season



South Park: The Complete Eighth Season



South Park: The Complete Ninth Season



South Park: The Complete Tenth Season



South Park: The Complete Eleventh Season

