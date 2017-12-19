DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 19th 2017)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 12th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Dunkirk, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Victoria & Abdul, mother!, Leatherface, a bunch of South Park seasons and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I love Christopher Nolan movies and haven’t gotten a chance to see this yet. I’m hoping to see this today or tomorrow, and have a review for you soon!
I liked the Lego Movie. Didn’t see Lego Batman yet but this one looks like the weakest link in the group.
More movies of Judi Dench playing queens
For whatever reason, this movie got awful reviews
Also coming out today:
The Whales of August 30th Anniversary
South Park: The Complete Sixth Season
South Park: The Complete Seventh Season
South Park: The Complete Eighth Season
South Park: The Complete Ninth Season
South Park: The Complete Tenth Season