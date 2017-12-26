DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 26th 2017)

The last Roundup of 2017. Bring on 2018! Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 26th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Mountain Between Us, Flatliners, Killing Gunther, Mayhem, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Mountain Between Us
Does Kate Winslet eat a frozen Idris Ilba?

Flatliners
Stil haven’t seen the original movie

Killing Gunther
This is probably awful

Manhunt: Unabomber
Read my review

National Celebration
RIP Gord Downie

Also coming out today:

Jeepers Creepers 3
Brawl In Cell Block 99
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Mayhem
Acceptable Risk: Series 1
Fletch Lives
The Paper
Jane the Virgin, Season 2
