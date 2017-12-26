DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 26th 2017)

The last Roundup of 2017. Bring on 2018! Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 26th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: The Mountain Between Us, Flatliners, Killing Gunther, Mayhem, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Mountain Between Us



Does Kate Winslet eat a frozen Idris Ilba?

Flatliners



Stil haven’t seen the original movie

Killing Gunther



This is probably awful

Manhunt: Unabomber



National Celebration



RIP Gord Downie

Also coming out today:

Jeepers Creepers 3



Brawl In Cell Block 99



Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid



Mayhem



Acceptable Risk: Series 1



Fletch Lives



The Paper



Jane the Virgin, Season 2

