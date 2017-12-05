DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (December 5th 2017)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for December 5th 2017. Some of titles coming out today include: Despicable Me 3, Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series, American Assassin, The Simpsons Season 18, Fargo Season 3 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Despicable Me 3
Haven’t seen any of these movies but I have a kid, it’s inevitable.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
Haven’t seen any Twin Peaks yet, the show just seems a little weird to me but maybe I’ll see it eventually.

American Assassin
This looked like a movie to watch on a rainy sunday, I’ll give it a shot.

The Simpsons Season 18
Still releasing these on DVD and not Blu-Ray or digital HD, I don’t get this reasoning at all.

Fargo Season 3
I’ll watch Fargo eventually….So many shows to catch up on

Jumanji
Watch this before Dwayne Johnson taints the franchise

South Park: The Complete First Season
First season of South Park now available on Blu-Ray!

South Park: The Complete Second Season
and the 2nd! and a bunch of others

Guardians
Who the fuck would buy this blatant rip off?

Also coming out today:

The Osiris Child
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Better Watch Out
Dickensian
One Day At A Time: The Complete Series
