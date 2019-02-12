DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 12th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 12th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 12th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Bohemian Rhapsody, At Eternity’s Gate, The Front Runner, Rick and Morty: Season 1-3, Nightflyers: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Looking forward to seeing this this week
Artsy fartsy and different biopic of Van Gogh. Read my review here.
Don’t know anything about this movie.
Really funny show!
Other George R R Martin isn’t as popular as Game of Thrones, that’s for sure.
Also coming out today:
Popeye the Sailor: Volume 2 1938-1940