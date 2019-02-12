DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 12th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 12th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Bohemian Rhapsody, At Eternity’s Gate, The Front Runner, Rick and Morty: Season 1-3, Nightflyers: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Bohemian Rhapsody



Looking forward to seeing this this week

At Eternity’s Gate



Artsy fartsy and different biopic of Van Gogh. Read my review here.

The Front Runner



Don’t know anything about this movie.

Rick and Morty: Season 1-3



Really funny show!

Nightflyers: Season One



Other George R R Martin isn’t as popular as Game of Thrones, that’s for sure.

Also coming out today:

Nobody’s Fool



Valentine



Shoplifters



Horror Express



Pride & Prejudice



The Bouncer



Popeye the Sailor: Volume 2 1938-1940



American Vandal: Season One

