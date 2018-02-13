DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 13th 2018)
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 13th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Wonder, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Kids In The Hall – The Complete Collection + Digital, The Deuce: The Complete First Season, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This stars Owen Wilson so shouldn’t this just be called “Wow?”
Little House on the Prairie: The Complete Series
This box set must be a annoying to be in a book shelf
The Deuce: The Complete First Season
Pretty good first season! Read my review here.
Denzel looks like John C. Reilly’s character on that Adult Swim show
Kids In The Hall – The Complete Collection + Digital
I’ll have a full review of this soon. Can watch the DVDs and watch digital as well, but only through Mill Creek’s website right now.
Doctor Who Special: Christmas 2017
The show I can never get into
Hey Bill Pullman! I like westerns, I’ll check this out
Hey Bill Pullman again!
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!: The Complete Series
Zoinks!
The Flintstones: The Complete Series
That’s a lot of Flintstones
Also coming out today:
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!
Animal Kingdom: The Complete Second Season
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume VII
Benji – The Original Classic – BD + DVD + Digital
Three’s Company: The Complete Series