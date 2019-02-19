DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 19th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 19th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Star Is Born, Robin Hood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Youngblood and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



A Star Is Born



I’ll have a review of this soon. I liked the movie but Bradley Cooper did quite a good job as a Sam Elliott singer

Robin Hood



This looked silly and pretty terrible

Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Who just releases an Oscar-nominated movie just on DVD?

Youngblood



One of the best hockey movies. Read my review.

Also coming out today:

Overlord



Doctor Who: Resolution



Backtrace



Cry-Baby

