DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 19th 2019)

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 19th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: A Star Is Born, Robin Hood, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Youngblood and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

A Star Is Born
I’ll have a review of this soon. I liked the movie but Bradley Cooper did quite a good job as a Sam Elliott singer

Robin Hood
This looked silly and pretty terrible

Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Who just releases an Oscar-nominated movie just on DVD?

Youngblood
One of the best hockey movies. Read my review.

Also coming out today:

Overlord
Doctor Who: Resolution
Backtrace
Cry-Baby
