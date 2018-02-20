DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 20th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 20th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Star, Daddy’s Home 2, Same Kind of Different As Me, Mom and Dad and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Star



I never even heard of this animated movie that has Oprah and others in it. Guess all these animated movies just blend together

Daddy’s Home 2



First movie was okay but not that great. This one is pretty terrible with everybody singing at the end of it. Ugh.

Same Kind of Different As Me



I had to read the title several times. Is that correct?

Mom and Dad



Nicolas Cage is kind of scary now so this movie is fitting

The Master



Wow! I remember this show!

The Biskitts: The Complete Series



I don’t think I’ve seen this but I probably have.

Also coming out today:

The Florida Project



Steve McQueen: American Icon



Loving Vincent Special Edition



Midnight, Texas: Season One

