DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 26th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Feb 26th, 2019

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 26th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Little Mermaid, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Mary Queen of Scots, Between Worlds and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

The Little Mermaid
Under The Sea is the reason why I watch this one.

Ralph Breaks The Internet
This looks better than the first movie.

Mary Queen of Scots
I wanted to see this because I like movies about history.

Used Cars
Never seen this one.

Between Worlds
Does Nicolas Cage actually read any of these scripts or does he just agree to be in it?

Also coming out today:

Mystery Road: Series 1
Dynasties
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Border
Wild Rovers
