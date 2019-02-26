DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 26th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 26th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 26th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Little Mermaid, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Mary Queen of Scots, Between Worlds and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Under The Sea is the reason why I watch this one.
This looks better than the first movie.
I wanted to see this because I like movies about history.
Never seen this one.
Does Nicolas Cage actually read any of these scripts or does he just agree to be in it?
Also coming out today:
The Possession of Hannah Grace