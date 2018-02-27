DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 27th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 27th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Coco, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour, Murder On The Orient Express, Lady And The Tramp and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Coco



So good and made me cry. That’s 3 Pixar movies that made me weep like a baby.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



My pick for Best Picture. We’ll see if it happens though.

Darkest Hour



Read my review here

Murder On The Orient Express



I’ll be watching this movie this week. Heard it’s okay.

Lady And The Tramp



Another Disney reissue, including Digital HD this time. Expect a review shortly from us!

Just Getting Started



Alert: Old people movie

MacGyver – Season 1



Sorry, this isn’t MY MacGyver!

Crossing the Bridge / Indian Summer Double Feature



I liked the movie Indian Summer, never saw the other movie.

Also coming out today:

Basket Case



Hangman



Gate II



Diff’rent Strokes: Season Seven



Great Balls of Fire



Black Eagle

