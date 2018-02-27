DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 27th 2018)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Feb 27th, 2018

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 27th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Coco, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour, Murder On The Orient Express, Lady And The Tramp and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Coco
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

So good and made me cry. That’s 3 Pixar movies that made me weep like a baby.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

My pick for Best Picture. We’ll see if it happens though.

Darkest Hour
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Read my review here

Murder On The Orient Express
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I’ll be watching this movie this week. Heard it’s okay.

Lady And The Tramp
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Another Disney reissue, including Digital HD this time. Expect a review shortly from us!

Just Getting Started
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Alert: Old people movie

MacGyver – Season 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Sorry, this isn’t MY MacGyver!

Crossing the Bridge / Indian Summer Double Feature
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I liked the movie Indian Summer, never saw the other movie.

Also coming out today:

Basket Case
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Hangman
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Gate II
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Diff’rent Strokes: Season Seven
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Great Balls of Fire
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Black Eagle
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , ,