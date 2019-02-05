DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 5th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 5th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Grinch, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Widows, The Sisters Brothers, The Deuce Season 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch



Not sure if this is good or not but I still want to see it…before Xmas, not in February.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web



Read my review here

Widows



This has a great cast so we’ll see if it’s good or not

The Sisters Brothers



The reviews for this were decent so I’ll check it out at some point

The Americans: The Complete Series



I need to watch this series…just not on DVD

Double Dragon



Never seen this but don’t think I want to

The Deuce Season 2



Just as good as the first season. My review coming soon!

Also coming out today:

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost



A Private War



The Cloverfield Paradox



Lost In Space: The Complete Classic Series



Black ’47



The A-Team: The Complete Collection

