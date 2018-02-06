DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (February 6th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for February 6th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Only the Brave, A Bad Moms Christmas, Friday The 13th The Ultimate Collection, Homeland: Season 6, LBJ, Suburbicon, Taboo: Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Only the Brave



This looked good. About the firefighters battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.

A Bad Moms Christmas



I liked the first movie a lot so we’ll if this Christmas movie is just as good. I’ll have a review up this week but hate reviewing Xmas movies when it already happened. Wish studios would just hold off until November when releasing Xmas movies.

Friday The 13th The Ultimate Collection



See people getting killed over and over with 8 movies.

Homeland: Season 6



The season wasn’t that good but I still watched. What they did with Quinn was just dumb.

LBJ



Clearly there’s other presidents to talk about right? What is this, like the 5h movie about LBJ?

Suburbicon



Clooney directs Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac…and this got awful reviews. Hmm, so no rush in seeing this then?

Taboo: Season 1



Sure hope there are subtitles on this.

Jesse Stone: 9 Movie Collection



Something to give your grandparents

Woody Woodpecker



I love Woody Woodpecker but this looks terrifying

24 Hours To Live



Not apart of 24 series

The Sandlot



The Sandlot re-released again…this time with a digital hd code

Bosom Buddies: The Complete Series



Yes, that’s Tom Hanks

Ren & Stimpy: The Almost Complete Collection



Great price for the almost complete collection

Also coming out today:

DCU: Batman: Gotham By Gaslight



Victor Crowley



Day of The Dead: Bloodline



Tom of Finland



Tales from Earthsea



All I See Is You



Duckman: The Complete Series

