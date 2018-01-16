DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 16th 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 16th 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Blade Runner 2049, Loving Vincent, Better Call Saul Season 3, The Snowman, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Blade Runner 2049



I liked his better than the original but they could have easily cut out 45 minutes out of this movie.

Loving Vincent



Movie comes with a chopped off ear

Better Call Saul – Season 03



This season was so much better than Season 2. It just needed more Gus!

The Snowman



Is this a remake of that Michael Keaton movie?

Also coming out today:

Happy Death Day



Doctor Blake Mysteries, The: Season Four



Crooked House



Yor – The Hunter From The Future – 35th Anniversary Edition – Blu-ray



The Flight of Dragons

