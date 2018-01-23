DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 23rd 2018)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 23rd, 2018
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Geostorm, Jigsaw, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Thank You for Your Service and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
This looks like a geostorm of feces
How many movies are they going to do of this character?!
The movie about Winnie The Pooh finally getting his revenge on Christopher Ryan.
A movie about soldiers trying to go back into civilian life. Not the first movie about it, won’t be the last.
Also coming out today:
Teen Titans: The Complete First Season
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season Two