DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 23rd 2018)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 23rd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: Geostorm, Jigsaw, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Thank You for Your Service and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Geostorm



This looks like a geostorm of feces

Jigsaw



How many movies are they going to do of this character?!

Goodbye Christopher Robin



The movie about Winnie The Pooh finally getting his revenge on Christopher Ryan.

Thank You for Your Service



A movie about soldiers trying to go back into civilian life. Not the first movie about it, won’t be the last.

Also coming out today:

Earth: One Amazing Day



The Killing of a Sacred Deer



Teen Titans: The Complete First Season



Chasing the Dragon



Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season Two



10 Cloverfield Lane



Shakedown

