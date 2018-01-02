DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup (January 2nd 2018)

Ugh..back to work. Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 2nd 2018. Some of titles coming out today include: The Breakfast Club, American Made, Battle Of The Sexes, Cadillac Man and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Breakfast Club



Another reissue of the 80s classic, this time Criterion Collection!

American Made



For a Tom Cruise movie, this looked entertaining.

Battle Of The Sexes



Seems like a perfect time to make this movie and it will probably win some awards too.

Cadillac Man



Never saw this Robin Williams movie, or at least not all of it

Also coming out today:

Hell Night



Breathe



Lucky



Blame it on Rio



The Executioner’s Song

